Develop cadre for mental healthcare: National Institute of Disaster Management

Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health and there was an urgent need to develop a cadre of trained psycho-social support providers, the National Institute of Disaster Managment (NIDM) said in a report.

The report, which was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, said there was a shortage of mental health professionals – psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, psychotherapists for addressing the mental health crisis unfolding in the country on account of the pandemic.

It recommended completing the mental health pyramid that comprises a mix of formal and informal interventions to support those facing pyscho-social issues.

The report suggested training of new cadres of mental health workers for suicide prevention, psychological first aid, risk and harm prevention by running courses through colleges and training institutes.

It also suggested sensitive handling of calls informing about death of loved ones and ensuring that the bereaved has access to a support system and counselling services if need be.

Also Read | Mental healthcare in Karnataka gets a shot in the arm

The experts also recommended grief counselling and emotional support for frontline workers – doctors, nurses, ward boys/girls, crematorium workers, ASHAs, volunteers, especially those who are at the village level.

The NIDM report also counselled “lot of caution” before opening up vaccination for children.

“There needs to be solid peer-reviewed clinical data before vaccinating children against Covid with the vaccines that have been given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA),” the report said.

In view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the report suggested identification of need for rehabilitation of Covid affected children – both short as well as long term.

“Hospitals should be well equipped with a comprehensive child care model. ... If a child is positive then there should be a place where hospitals can accommodate the parents as well and vice versa,” it said.

India on Monday reported 25,072 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest increase in 160 days. Active cases in the country declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.