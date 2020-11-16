'Development started in India after Vajpayee became PM'

Development started in India after Vajpayee became PM: Union minister Kailash Choudhary

Chaudhary visited several areas in Barmer, campaigning for the upcoming Panchayati raj polls, and highlighted the achievements of the Modi govt at the Centre

PTI
PTI, Barmer (Rajasthan),
  • Nov 16 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 22:02 ist
Late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Credit: AFP File Photo

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Monday said development in the country began after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister.

"The beginning of development started after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister and people came to know what development means," the Union minister of state for agriculture told a gathering during a visit to Barmer, his Lok Sabha constituency.

He said the road infrastructure developed after the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was started by Vajpayee, the BJP stalwart.

Chaudhary visited several areas in Barmer, campaigning for the upcoming Panchayati raj polls, and highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He asked people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the polls and assured them that development will take place in their areas if the nominees of the saffron party win.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
infrastructre
BJP
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

 