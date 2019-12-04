Devil should not cite scriptures: Adhir slams BJP

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its attack on him for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the "devil should not cite the scriptures".

BJP ministers and members have protested in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha against Chowdhury's remarks calling the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah "infiltrators" and demanded that he apologise.

Asked about the BJP's attack on his remarks, Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament, "If any privilege motion can be brought against me, they have the right. These people have said such bad things about Sonia Gandhi -- foreigner, Italian -- if you look at the record, I will say devil should not cite the scriptures."

On another question over his remarks calling Sitharaman "nirbala", Chowdhury said it was a simple Hindi language word.

"If anybody does not understand the Hindi language, so what can I do? Not only that, even last day, Nirmala Sitaraman ji had herself retorted my views, my statement. It will be decided inside the House," he said.