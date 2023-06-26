Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies in road accident

Devraj Patel, a comedian, actor, and YouTuber, known most prominently for his 'dil se buda lagta hai' line in reels, died in an accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday.
The accident reportedly took place when Patel was on his way to Raipur for a shoot.
Following Patel's demise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared a video on his Twitter feed, expressing his sorrow at the youngster's death.
“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए.
इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है.
ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v
— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023
"The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss," Baghel wrote in the tweet.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit
Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked
'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'
7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries
Isro’s training programme open to more students
No room for elephants
REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2
Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru