Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies in road accident

Devraj Patel, a comedian, actor, and YouTuber, known most prominently for his 'dil se buda lagta hai' line in reels, died in an accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The accident reportedly took place when Patel was on his way to Raipur for a shoot.

Following Patel's demise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared a video on his Twitter feed, expressing his sorrow at the youngster's death.

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

"The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss," Baghel wrote in the tweet.