Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies in road accident

The accident reportedly took place when Patel was on his way to Raipur for a shoot.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 19:21 ist
Devraj Patel. Credit: Twitter/@NarundarM

Devraj Patel, a comedian, actor, and YouTuber, known most prominently for his 'dil se buda lagta hai' line in reels, died in an accident in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

The accident reportedly took place when Patel was on his way to Raipur for a shoot.

Following Patel's demise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared a video on his Twitter feed, expressing his sorrow at the youngster's death.

"The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss," Baghel wrote in the tweet.

Chhattisgarh
Road accident
Bhupesh Baghel
India News

