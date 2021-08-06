Dewan of Ajmer dargah condemns attack on temple in Pak

Dewan of Ajmer dargah condemns attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan

He demanded from the Pakistan government to immediately restore the temple and punish the culprits

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 06 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 19:52 ist
People gather outside a Hindu temple that was set on fire by an angry mob after reports that a Hindu boy had urinated in the library of an Islamic seminary, in Bhong. Credit: Reuters photo

The spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif dargah on Friday condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan saying the act is against the teachings of Islam.

“The damage done to a Hindu temple in Pakistan is highly deplorable and unpardonable. The act is against the teachings of Islam,” said Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, Dewan of the dargah.

He said the incident is an outrageous act and performed by those individuals who are blinded by the cloth of communalism. They are the real enemies of Islam, Khan said.

He demanded from the Pakistan government to immediately restore the temple and punish the culprits.

A mob had attacked a Hindu temple in Bhong town in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, damaging idols and burning down parts of it, prompting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to promise to restore the vandalised temple and order the arrest of all culprits.

The mob attacked the Hindu temple in reaction to an alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by a Hindu boy, according to police there. PTI SDA HDA

Pakistan
India
temple

