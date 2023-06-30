DGCA asks airlines to strictly follow rules, prevent unauthorised cockpit entry

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked airlines to strictly follow rules as well as sensitise pilots and cabin crew to prevent incidents of unauthorised entry of people into the cockpit.
The move from the DGCA comes against the backdrop of recent incidents where unauthorised people were allowed inside the cockpit during scheduled flights.
In an advisory, DGCA has asked the heads of operations of all scheduled airlines to "prevent any unauthorised entry in the cockpit through appropriate means".
Any non-compliance with the applicable regulation, dealing with unauthorised cockpit entry, shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action, it said.
