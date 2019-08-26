DGCA bans Apple MacBook Pro on flights

India's civil aviation regulator has asked air travellers not to carry certain models of Apple MacBook Pro laptops on flights amid concerns about the overheating of their batteries.

The advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) came after Apple had recalled MacBook Pro 15 inch laptops – sold between September 2015 and February 2017 – that contain a battery that may overheat and pose a security risk.

“DGCA requests all air passengers not to fly with affected models either as hand baggage or check-in baggage until the battery has been verified/certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer,” the civil aviation regulator said.

Three years back, similar concerns were expressed about Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone, which had led to a ban on the device on flights.

Apple had issued the advisory on June 20, making it clear that it was meant only for certain MacBook Pro laptops manufactured between September 2015 and February 2017 which can be identified by their product serial number.

Earlier, the European and US aviation regulators had asked airlines to take necessary precautions, which led to global airliners banning the laptop on flights.

Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways have also issued similar advisories asking air travellers to refrain from bringing the affected laptop models until the battery is certified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer.