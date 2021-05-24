DGCA cracks whip on SpiceJet crew over mid-air wedding violating Covid-19 norms

Hosting a wedding for a Madurai-based couple in the sky has proved costly for the guests and the private airline as the civil aviation regulator cracked the whip for violation of Covid-19 protocol during the joyride.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered the crew of the SpiceJet aircraft for failure to enforce social distancing norms during the two-hour flight over Madurai skies.

The airline has also been asked to lodge a complaint against the guests and relatives of the couple who flouted Covid-19 protocol onboard the flight that had taken off from Madurai airport on Sunday morning.

Photographs and videos of the wedding were circulated on social media that showed some guests jostling around the couple with no face masks.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai who had briefed the client both in writing and verbally about the Covid-19 guidelines to be followed during the flight.

“The group was repeatedly briefed on the safety norms to be followed by the operating cabin crew and advised to follow the protocols laid down by the DGCA, including restrictions on photography and videography. Despite repeated requests and reminders, the passengers did not follow the guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules,” the spokesperson said.

Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar said a preliminary inquiry has been ordered into the matter and action would be taken as per the rules.

“At present, we are sourcing evidence to ascertain if violations had occurred. Appropriate action would be taken depending upon the confirmation,” PTI quoted Sekhar as saying.