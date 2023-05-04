DGCA directs Go First to refund passengers

DGCA directs Go First to refund passengers

More details are awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 12:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order to Go First Airlines, directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation. 

More to follow...

 

DGCA
Go First
civil aviation

