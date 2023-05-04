DGCA directs Go First to refund passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order to Go First Airlines, directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation.
DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation: DGCA pic.twitter.com/45s63Z7hUu
— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023
More to follow...
