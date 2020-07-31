DGCA extends ban on international commercial flights till August 31 amid Covid-19 pandemic

India on Friday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights till August 31 as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Services to/from India up to 2359 hours IST of 31st August,” a DGCA statement said.

India has entered into bilateral air travel arrangements with countries such as the US, Germany, France and Kuwait to facilitate passenger movement.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and Air India Express have flown back 2,67,436 stranded passengers and other charters have ferried 4,86,811 stranded passengers between May 6 and July 30, the DGCA statement said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.