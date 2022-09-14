DGCA issues guidelines to resume breath analyser tests for flight crew

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued guidelines to resume the mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) test for all pilots and cabin crew starting from October 15, 2022.

Delhi | DGCA issues guidelines to resume mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) test for all pilots & cabin crew w.e.f 15th Oct. The decision was taken in view of reducing the trend of Covid-19 cases & increase the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations. pic.twitter.com/O3iuS56ych — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

The decision was taken in view to reduce the trend of Covid-19 cases and increase the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations.

More to follow...