DGCA issues guidelines to resume breath analyser tests for flight crew

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 14:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued guidelines to resume the mandatory Breath Analyser (BA) test for all pilots and cabin crew starting from October 15, 2022.

The decision was taken in view to reduce the trend of Covid-19 cases and increase the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations.

More to follow...

