AI pilot allowed friend into cockpit; DGCA probe on

DGCA probing incident where Air India's pilot let female friend into cockpit

The official on Friday said DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2023, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:38 ist
Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and such an entry will be in violation of safety norms. Credit: PTI Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi in February, according to an official.

The incident is said to have happened on February 27 and a complaint was filed by a cabin member of that Dubai-Delhi flight to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The official on Friday said DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter.

Also Read | Full emergency at Delhi airport as Air India plane lands with crack in windshield

The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, the official added.

The pilot of the flight had allowed a female friend into the cockpit.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and such an entry will be in violation of safety norms.

There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

