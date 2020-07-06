DGP visits Bihar village where no FIR had ever been lodged since independence

Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday visited a village in the state’s West Champaran district where no FIR has been lodged in a police station nor any case related to this village ever registered in a local court since Independence.

The DGP was on an official tour to Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran. When told about the unique identity of Katrao village where no FIR has ever been lodged since 1947, the top cop decided to take stock of the village.

On Monday morning, the DGP, in a surprise visit, reached Katrao.

“How is that no case has ever been registered in this village? After all, there must have been some altercation, disputes, assault or attack,” the DGP asked a farmer identified as Nitesh.

The DGP was informed: “whenever there is a dispute, we solve it among ourselves. If the dispute is related to men, the village elders, comprising men, resolve the issue. And in case of women, it’s the women elders who bring about the rapprochement.”

Impressed over the response, the DGP said this was one village which could serve as a source of inspiration for others.

The DGP then told the villagers to use masks and maintain social distance as precautionary measures— the best prescription for Covid-19. Before leaving, the villagers requested the DGP to have breakfast.

He asked for roti, onion, salt and green chilly.

“The kind of satisfaction one gets in desi (home-cooked) food is beyond description,” said the DGP after having food with the villagers on the Bihar-Nepal border.