DH Cartoon | Self reliance mantra for migrant workers, a livelihood conundrum

DH Cartoon | Self reliance mantra for migrant workers

Self reliance mantra for migrant workers, a livelihood conundrum

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 17 2020, 08:10 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 08:10 ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference on Thursday at 4 pm, to detail the second part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) package.

She unveiled 9 measures today - 3 for migrants, 1 loan within mudra, 1 for street vendors, 1 for housing, 1 for employment generation for tribal pockets, 2 for small farmers.

