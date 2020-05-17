DH Cartoon | Self reliance mantra for migrant workers, a livelihood conundrum

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference on Thursday at 4 pm, to detail the second part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) package.

She unveiled 9 measures today - 3 for migrants, 1 loan within mudra, 1 for street vendors, 1 for housing, 1 for employment generation for tribal pockets, 2 for small farmers.

Read more