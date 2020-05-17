DH Cartoon | The weight on migrant workers' shoulders

DH Cartoon | The weight on migrant workers' shoulders

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  May 17 2020
  • updated: May 17 2020, 08:18 ist
DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic seems to have robbed us of our humanity. The heart-wrenching ghastly incident of 16 migrants being mowed down under a goods train in Maharashtra on May 8 raises several questions on the mobility of migrants.

The next day, five migrants from a group of 11, were crushed to death under a truck in Madhya Pradesh. And this weekend (May 16), two trucks collided and killed at least 24 migrant workers and injured 37 in Uttar Pradesh.

The spate of accidents tells us not only about the callous conditions but also of overcrowding, lack of safety and the desperation that is driving people to flee.

 

