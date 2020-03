The sun shone bright in a cloudless blue sky in the national capital which recorded a significant drop in the mercury on Saturday due to intermittent rains over the last two days. The city and its surrounding areas also recorded lowest concentrations of PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter, since August 18 last year.

Read More

It is lockdown for people, but freedom for birds and animals, said Shylajesha Raja, an environmentalist and an avid bird watcher.

Read More