DH Deciphers | Tamil Nadu vs Tamizhagam: Why the latter’s usage is objected to

When did Tamil Nadu come into existence?

Tamil Nadu means land of Tamils. The demand for renaming the then Madras state to Tamil Nadu began in early 1950s as states were reorganised on linguistic basis. The issue turned emotional after Sankaralinganar, a Congressman, died in 1956 after fasting for three months demanding renaming of the Madras state. Multiple resolutions moved in the state Assembly and Parliament ended in a failure. The resolution passed only in 1967 after the DMK came to power. After both houses of Parliament passed bills to rename the state in 1968, Tamil Nadu came into being on January 14, 1969.

What was the rationale behind renaming Madras state as Tamil Nadu?

Tamil scholars like Ma Po Sivagnanam and DMK founder C N Annadurai felt the land where Tamils live in majority should be known as Tamil Nadu. They dished out historical evidence to say the name Tamil Nadu was at least 2,000 years old with it finding mention in Tamil classics like Paripadal, Pathitrupathu, Silappathikaram, and Manimekalai. In one of his articles, Annadurai said, Silappathikaram mentions ‘then Tamizh naannadu’ (good Tamil Nadu) and inferred that it is only in the later centuries, the three kingdoms, Cheras, Cholas, and Pandiyas, might have come into existence. Other scholars also say even Subramania Bharathi, one of the greatest poets of the 20th century, wrote, ‘sentamizh naadenum podhinile inba then vandhu paayudhu kaadhinile’ (the sound of the name Tamil Nadu is as sweet as honey to my ears) and that Tamil Nadu was the most appropriate name for the state.

What was and is the objection to the name Tamil Nadu?

The opposition stems from the word Nadu which means country or territory. During the 1950s and 1960s, the opponents said the name would send a wrong signal that there was a separate nadu (country) for Tamils within India. They also pointed to DMK’s Dravida Nadu (a separate country for Dravidians) demand which was given up in early 1960s. However, Annadurai strongly batted for the name Tamil Nadu and said it doesn’t mean a separate country for Tamils. In his speech in the Assembly after moving the resolution to rename Madras state, Annadurai said, “Tamil Nadu is a state which is part of India. It is not an independent country because of the name.”

Is Tamizhagam wrong or a misleading word?

Tamizhagam, loosely translated as home of Tamils, is a term that has been part of the state’s lingua franca for a long time. It also finds mention in age-old Tamil literature and has been widely used.Scholars say Tamizhagam is a beautiful word that celebrates the culture of Tamils. All governments since 1969 have used Tamizhagam or Tamizhaga Mudhal Amaichar (Chief Minister) or Arasu (Government) liberally, and even in official communication. In fact, Chief Minister M K Stalin released a book Thalai Nimirum Tamizhagam published by the state government in 2021.

Why is the word Tamizhagam being opposed?

Tamizhagam is being opposed as the opponents say the word is being politicised with ulterior motives. Those who oppose the word say while Tamizhagam means the home of Tamils, Tamil Nadu is the land of Tamils and hence the latter is the appropriate word to refer to the region where Tamils are in majority. They also say the word Tamizhagam isn’t wrong, but it shouldn’t be prioritised over Tamil Nadu which has rich mentions in Tamil literature. The opponents say the governor of the state has politicised the word Tamizhagam by advocating it in place of Tamil Nadu. Since Annadurai has long clarified nadu in TN stands for state and there is no need for any further debate on the name. The opponents say while Tamizhagam can be used informally, it shouldn’t precede Tamil Nadu. They also say too much importance shouldn’t be given to the word nadu and its English translation.