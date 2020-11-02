DH Deciphers | What is the Malabar exercise and why is it important for India?

Q: What is Malabar Exercise?

A: It is one of the oldest war games undertaken by the Indian Navy, which began the Malabar series of bilateral naval exercises with the US Navy in 1992. Three drills were held before 1998 when the US imposed sanctions on India in the wake of Pokhran-II nuclear tests and cut off all bilateral military links. It was resumed in 2002 after India joined hands with the USA to fight terrorism globally in the aftermath of 9/11.







Q: Why is this exercise important to India?

A: Though it initially began as a bilateral training drill, over the years it assumed a multilateral nature first with the entry of Japan and now Australia becoming a part of it since last month. As of now, it is the only military exercise of the Quad – an alliance of India, USA, Japan, and Australia – that was formed to counter China’s expansionist role in the Indian Ocean region. India of late quietly added military heft to the Quad by inking military logistics sharing agreement with Australia and Japan. It had earlier signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) with the US in August 2016.

Q: Will Malabar, 2020 be a multi-nation military exercise for the first time?

A: Not really. In 2007, India invited navies of the USA, Japan, Australia, and Singapore to participate in the drill that was held in the Bay of Bengal in September. The presence of 27 warships from five naval powers including nuclear-powered US supercarriers riled China so much that the communist country raised strong diplomatic objections with the participating nations. The exercise took place at a time when the idea of forming a Quad was being discussed between the four members. Because of the Chinese objections, other countries didn’t take part in the subsequent editions of the Malabar. It became multilateral once again in 2015 after Japan officially became its member.

Q: When does the exercise take place?

A: In the initial years, the exercise used to happen in the Indian waters. But the 9th edition in 2007 was the first that was held outside Indian waters. It took place off Okinawa in Japan. In fact, the 2007 exercise took place twice. The first one was a basic one in Japan in April followed by the bigger one in September. Since then, the mock drill was held several times in Japan. In 2018, it was held at Guam in the Philippines Sea – a US territory.

Q: When and where will the Malabar 2020 be held?

A: The 24th edition of the exercise is scheduled in two phases in November 2020. Phase 1 of the Exercise is set to commence off Visakhapatnam between November 3 and 6. Being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ exercise in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would see the participation of the United States Ship (USS) John S McCain (Guided-missile destroyer), Her Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Ballarat (long-range frigate) with MH-60 helicopter, and Japan Maritime Self Defence Ship (JMSDF) Onami (Destroyer) with SH-60 helicopter. The Indian Navy will be represented by destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, tanker Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. In addition, advanced jet trainer Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, and helicopters will also be participating in the exercise. Phase 2 of the exercise is scheduled in mid-November in the Arabian Sea.