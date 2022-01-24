DH Deciphers | Why is the Centre amending rules for IAS, IPS and IFoS officers?

The union government's proposal to amend the All India Service rules hasn't gone down well with about a dozen states, mostly those ruled by non-NDA parties. The biggest bone of contention is the power that the Centre wants to give itself to get an officer on central deputation without taking consent from the individual or the respective state. Here's a closer look at this controversy:

How are All India Service officers recruited? Where do they serve?

AIS officers fall under the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and about 30 other services. They are recruited by the Centre and placed under state cadres. IAS, IPS and IFoS officers serve both at the central and state levels. The Centre can get a maximum of 40% of officers from a state cadre. For this, it asks states for a list of officers willing to go on central deputation and then selects officers from it after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state concerned. If there's any disagreement, the matter is decided by the Centre and the state has to implement it.

What has the Centre proposed?

The Centre wants more powers to decide the deputation of AIS officers. If a state delays sending an officer on central deputation or does not implement the Centre’s decision within the specified time, the officer shall stand relieved from the cadre from the date and time specified by the Centre. The Centre also wants the power to decide the number of officers to be deputed from a particular state in consultation with that state, and the latter should give a list. If there is a dispute, the Centre’s decision will be final and the state will have to enforce it within the specified time. The Centre also wants to call an officer on deputation in the public interest and the state should implement the decision within the specified time.

Why does it want to do that?

The Centre says it's not getting an adequate number of officers because states aren't relieving enough of them. Then many officers are themselves wary of serving at the Centre. Official data shows that the number of IAS officers on central deputation at the joint secretary level has come down to 223 from 309 in 2011. The current number of deputy secretaries is 114, down from 117 in 2011.

The Centre wants to amend the AIS rules so that it gets enough bureaucrats without having to haggle with the states or the officers.

Why don't states send enough officers to central deputation?

States say they, too, are short of hands. Sending many officers to central deputation would go against their interests because many of them are in charge of implementing central schemes at the state level.

Why don't many officers want to serve at the Centre?

Since 2014, many officers are said to be avoiding serving in the central government because they feel they might fall afoul of the current dispensation.

Which states are opposing the proposal and why?

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal — all ruled by the Opposition — have opposed the proposal. There are also reports that NDA-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Bihar, too, have reservations about the amendments. More states could join the bandwagon.

Opponents say the proposal is draconian and goes against the concept of cooperative federalism. They also say the move will lead to over-centralisation, create a fear psychosis among officers and affect their morale. Officers may not be able to give candid opinions in sensitive matters involving Centre-state disputes.

What next?

The Department of Personnel and Training has asked the states to give their opinions about the proposal by January 25. If they do not do so, it may send a reminder. If states still do not respond, the Centre may go ahead and notify the amendments. It is to be seen whether the Centre incorporates the states' objections or takes a unilateral decision. It is also to be seen what states do if the official notification ignores their concerns.

