DH Evening Brief: April 1, 2022

Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' supporting India is angry with Pakistan for his Russia visit
Ahead of Sunday's no-trust motion against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country", which is supporting India, is angry with Pakistan because of his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Karnataka has India’s most corrupt govt, says Rahul Gandhi
With Assembly elections a year away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked his party to win not less than 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and launched a major offensive against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.
Russia Foreign minister Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began meetings with India's leaders in New Delhi on Friday after seeing his Chinese counterpart earlier in the week, as Moscow tries to keep the Asian powers on its side amid Western sanctions.
Amazon destroyed us for Rs 1,400 crore, Future Retail tells SC
Future Retail Limited (FRL) counsel on Friday told the Supreme Court that nobody wants to do business with it as Section 7 of the IBC may come into effect at any time, and the company owes landlords thousands of crores in rentals, as Amazon "destroyed" the company because it could not get it.
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
Police in Sri Lanka's capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and several policemen were hurt near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis.
AFSPA now applicable fully only in 31 districts, partially in 12 districts of 4 Northeast states
The AFSPA, under which a geographical location is declared as a disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces, will now be applicable fully only in 31 districts and partially in 12 districts of four states in the Northeast — Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' supporting India is angry with Pakistan for his Russia visit
Ahead of Sunday's no-trust motion against him, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country", which is supporting India, is angry with Pakistan because of his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Read More
'I have 20 kg RDX, will kill PM Modi': NIA gets threat mail
The Mumbai branch of the National Investigation Agency has received an email threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the sender claimed to have "20 kg RDX".
Read More
Karnataka has India’s most corrupt govt, says Rahul Gandhi
With Assembly elections a year away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked his party to win not less than 150 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and launched a major offensive against the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government.
Read More
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in March
The Goods and Services collection in March stood at an all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, data released by the Centre showed Friday.
Read More
Russia Foreign minister Lavrov lobbies India after Western emissaries make case for sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began meetings with India's leaders in New Delhi on Friday after seeing his Chinese counterpart earlier in the week, as Moscow tries to keep the Asian powers on its side amid Western sanctions.
Read More
Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state
The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.
Read More
Amazon destroyed us for Rs 1,400 crore, Future Retail tells SC
Future Retail Limited (FRL) counsel on Friday told the Supreme Court that nobody wants to do business with it as Section 7 of the IBC may come into effect at any time, and the company owes landlords thousands of crores in rentals, as Amazon "destroyed" the company because it could not get it.
Read More
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
Police in Sri Lanka's capital lifted a curfew on Friday after protests in which dozens of people were arrested and several policemen were hurt near the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over his handling of an economic crisis.
Read More
AFSPA now applicable fully only in 31 districts, partially in 12 districts of 4 Northeast states
The AFSPA, under which a geographical location is declared as a disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces, will now be applicable fully only in 31 districts and partially in 12 districts of four states in the Northeast — Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
Read More
Russia pulling back some troops in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine
Russia is pulling back some of its forces in the northern Ukrainian regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, the two regions' governors said on Friday.
Read More