DH Evening Brief: India checks its Covid preparedness; China criticises Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

'Unruly' Air India passenger deboarded for assaulting crew onboard Delhi-London flight
A mid-air brawl in which a flyer caused physical harm to two cabin crew members onboard its Delhi-London flight on Monday prompted Air India to return to the national capital and deboard the unruly passenger who was handed over to security personnel.
Karnataka Congress chief backing Kharge for CM post sparks debate over Dalit at helm
Amid stiff competition between him and senior leader Siddaramiah for the chief ministerial post in the event of Congress winning the Assembly polls, Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar's attempts to bring AICC chief M Mallikarjun Kharge'...
Tiger census 2022 world's most extensive wildlife survey
The all-India tiger estimation conducted in 2022 stands out as the most extensive wildlife survey to date, encompassing 20 states and entailing an impressive foot survey of 6,41,449 kilometres, according to data released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Nationwide Covid mock drill under way to take stock of preparedness
Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness are being held in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday.
China criticises Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
China said it firmly opposes a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the official's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty.
Centre rubbishes reports of halting trade with UK over Sikh extremism
Indian authorities on Monday dismissed reports that India-UK trade talks have been stalled over the recent attacks involving pro-Khalistan groups in London.
Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Hoshiarpur
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Monday.
10 held for vandalising mosque, thrashing people offering namaz in Haryana’s Sonipat
A group of men armed with lathis allegedly barged into a mosque in a village in Haryana’s Sonipat, attacked people offering namaz and vandalised the place, police said on Monday.
SC dismisses two pleas challenging Delhi HC judgment on Centre's Agnipath scheme
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces.
BJP’s first list of 170-180 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections by April 12: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.
No question of Nandini-Amul merger, says Karnataka minister S T Somashekar
Amid backlash over Amul entering the Karnataka dairy market, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Sunday clarified that there is no proposal to merge Nandini with its Gujarat counterpart.
Perks of BCCI's honorary job: First class travel, suite room and $1000 per day on foreign trips
An office bearer of the all-powerful BCCI will now be paid a daily allowance of $1000 on foreign tours and will fly first-class.
