DH Evening Brief: April 13, 2022

'Indian officials intimidate media critical of govt'
Government officials at both the local and national levels in India were involved in "intimidating" critical media outlets through physical harassment and attacks, a US report on human rights noted on Tuesday.
Barred from entering Karauli, Tejasvi Surya sits on dharna
Rajasthan witnessed unruly scenes after a BJP delegation began sloganeering and protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot and his government after it was not allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli District.
Infosys posts 12% jump in Q4 profit to Rs 5,686 cr
Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services firm, on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in March-quarter profit as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.
No info on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol: Ukraine
Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.
18 days, 5 CBI probes: Trouble brewing for Mamata govt?
As many as five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiries have been ordered against the West Bengal government during the last 18 days, with the latest being on the rape of minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state.
Madhya Pradesh politics heat up over Khargone violence
Amid the tensions following the clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, the politics in the state has heated up with registering of an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber block deposits via UPI, stir alarm
Big crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using a widely-used state-backed transfer system, spurring users to voice concern on social media.
Man sought by NYPD left a trail of troubling videos
The man whom the police have identified as a person of interest in the subway attack in Brooklyn appears to have posted dozens of videos on social media in recent years — lengthy rants in which he expressed a range of harshly bigoted views and, more recently, criticised the policies of New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams.
Sri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister offered talks on Wednesday with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handing of an economic crisis as the opposition threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against it in parliament.
'Won't resign': Eshwarappa rebuffs exit rumours
Amidst Congress leaders' demand for his resignation, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that he would not tender his resignation under any circumstances.
Read more
'Indian officials intimidate media critical of govt'
Government officials at both the local and national levels in India were involved in "intimidating" critical media outlets through physical harassment and attacks, a US report on human rights noted on Tuesday.
Read more
Barred from entering Karauli, Tejasvi Surya sits on dharna
Rajasthan witnessed unruly scenes after a BJP delegation began sloganeering and protesting against CM Ashok Gehlot and his government after it was not allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli District.
Read more
Infosys posts 12% jump in Q4 profit to Rs 5,686 cr
Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software services firm, on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in March-quarter profit as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.
Read more
No info on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol: Ukraine
Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.
Read more
18 days, 5 CBI probes: Trouble brewing for Mamata govt?
As many as five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiries have been ordered against the West Bengal government during the last 18 days, with the latest being on the rape of minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state.
Read more
Madhya Pradesh politics heat up over Khargone violence
Amid the tensions following the clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, the politics in the state has heated up with registering of an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Read more
WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber block deposits via UPI, stir alarm
Big crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using a widely-used state-backed transfer system, spurring users to voice concern on social media.
Read more
Man sought by NYPD left a trail of troubling videos
The man whom the police have identified as a person of interest in the subway attack in Brooklyn appears to have posted dozens of videos on social media in recent years — lengthy rants in which he expressed a range of harshly bigoted views and, more recently, criticised the policies of New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams.
Read more
Sri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister offered talks on Wednesday with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handing of an economic crisis as the opposition threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against it in parliament.
Read more
India's aid to Lanka: Well begun is barely half done
Jaishankar's challenge is to get democracy back on its feet in Lanka, help bring in a government friendly to India's geopolitical interests.
Read more
California startup sending tiny robots on fantastic voyage into brains
Sending miniature robots deep inside the human skull to treat brain disorders has long been the stuff of science fiction -- but it could soon become reality, according to a California start-up.
Read more