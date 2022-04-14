DH Evening Brief | Musk now wants all of Twitter; Eshwarappa resigns as minister
DH Evening Brief | Musk now wants all of Twitter; Eshwarappa resigns as minister
updated: Apr 14 2022, 18:33 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Eshwarappa resigns as minister after furore on contractor's death
Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Thursday that he would be resigning as a minister as a political furore erupted after the alleged suicide of contract Santosh Patil, who had accused him of corruption.
In a hostile takeover bid, Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at $43 billion
Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it. The world’s richest man will pay $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54 per cent premium over the Jan 28. closing price and a value of about $43 billion.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially tie the knot
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot in a ceremony here, sources close to the actors said on Thursday as guests started leaving their Bandra apartment that served as the venue for the close-knit affair.
D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, other Congress leaders detained at protest seeking Eshwarappa's ouster
Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as Bengaluru Police stopped them from marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.
'Azaan' controversy reaches Varanasi: Saffron outfits start reciting 'bhajans' five times a day
The 'azaan' controversy has reached all the way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, where saffron outfits have installed loudspeakers atop several houses to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa', 'bhajans' and other hymns, five times a day during the azaan.
Same team that conspired against me behind Santosh's death: Jarkiholi
Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the team of ‘mahanayaks’ behind his alleged sleaze CD case was behind the death of contractor Santosh Patil. "The alleged sleaze CD case of mine and contractor Santosh Patil’s death cases should be inquired by CBI and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa should not resign," he said.
Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates urgency of Covid curbs
China's financial hub Shanghai reported over 27,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new high, a day after President Xi Jinping said that the country must continue with its strict "dynamic Covid clearance" policy and pandemic control measures.
Six persons were charred to death and 12 injured in a massive fire accident that took place in a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh on April 14. The accident happened due to the leakage of nitric acid and monomethyl.
'KGF: Chapter 2': A triumph of passion and imagination
Once it completes its theatrical run, the two-part franchise is sure to make history in Kannada cinema.
