DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED; Cong targets Centre over ex-J&K Guv's Pulwama attack claims

Congress targets Centre over Satyapal Malik's claims on Pulwama attack
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has made sensational claims in a video interview that Narendra Modi asked him to keep quiet when he pointed out to the lapses that led to the Pulwama terror strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019, prompting the Congress on Saturday to demand an explanation from the Prime Minister.
Kharge calls Kejriwal after CBI summons; talks Opposition unity
Signalling a possible political shift within the Opposition, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has telephoned AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speak about Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, soon after the latter received a summons from the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case.
At least four dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
The deaths took place in areas under Turkauliya and Paharpur police stations of East Champaran, the police said. Seven persons have so far been detained by the police as part of the investigation into the incident, a Bihar police headquarters statement said here.
Dismissing the rumours of preventing former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's ticket, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "We are making all efforts to get ticket to Shettar".Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bommai said there is no truth inthe allegations of Shettar's supporters that he is preventing ticket to Shettar.
3D govt of 'dange, durvyavhar and Dalit atrocities' in Rajasthan: Amit Shah's jibe at Congress
Targeting the Congress in Rajasthan over infighting, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed the party will always give precedence to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with th...
Atiq Ahmed's son Asad buried in Prayagraj amid watertight security
The last rites of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, were performed at Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with few distant relatives and locals allowed inside the burial ground.
India will stay on course; projected to grow at 7% in 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman
Observing that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have estimated India to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Indian economy will stay on course and is likely to grow at 7 per cent
Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI, ED for perjury, filing of false affidavits in courts
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts.
Key Amritpal aide Joga Singh who helped him hide in Pilibhit arrested
Police have arrested a key aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the absconding Khalistan sympathiser in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
The Congress on Saturday released its third list of 43 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, fielding ex-BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi from Athani assembly seat.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida resumes campaigning after blast incident
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast.
