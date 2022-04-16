DH Evening Brief | Mob burns Muslim man's house over marriage; Twitter users tell Musk to buy Sri Lanka

BJP leaders say time is right for 'One Nation One Language'
As a controversy erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative language to English but not to local languages, the BJP, criticising the opposition parties, said that it is the right time to go for 'One Nation One Language'.
Kishor presents 2024 polls strategy to Cong leadership
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday made a presentation before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and top party leaders on the strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election. A final call on the strategy will be taken by the leadership after a three-member committee set up by Sonia studies it and submits its report within a week.
From a roar to a meow: Akhilesh Yadav's post-poll silence
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's sudden silence on serious political issues has left many wondering whether he was under threat or intimidation by the ruling dispensation, which has systematically left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sword dangling over the entire Yadav clan's neck for over 15 years.
UP: Mob burns Muslim man's home for marrying Hindu girl
A mob torched the home of a Muslim man, who apparently converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu girl, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town.
Twitterati tell Elon Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of platform
Twitter users want Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire Sri Lanka instead of the microblogging site for $43 billion, as the country faces its worst economic crisis since its independence.
ATF price up marginally, rates at record high
Jet fuel prices on Saturday were hiked by a marginal 0.2 per cent -- the eighth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.
Why the Black Sea is important for Russia
The sinking of the Moskva doesn't mean much for Russia's naval strategy, experts believe, but it cannot deploy a replacement in the region.
Apocalypse of hatred, bigotry engulfing country: Sonia
Hatred, bigotry and intolerance were "engulfing" the country and if not stopped these would damage the society beyond repair, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has alleged.
China may feel the heat in poor-quality product cull
The Centre is reportedly mulling measures to curb the inflow of substandard products from foreign countries.
