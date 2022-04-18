DH Evening Brief | First death confirmed in Khargone communal violence; Ashish Mishra's bail scrapped
DH Evening Brief | First death confirmed in Khargone communal violence; Ashish Mishra's bail scrapped
updated: Apr 18 2022, 18:16 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
MP police confirm first death in communal violence incident in Khargone
A 30-year-old man who went missing during communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city has become the first fatality of violence but his death has raised allegations of cover-up, with the kin of the deceased accusing the police of keeping his death under wraps for eight days.
The body of Ibresh Khan was kept at a government hospital in Indore for eight days after it was found in Khargone's Anand Nagar area as the freezer facility was not available in Khargone, police said on Monday.
Jahangirpuri clashes: 23 arrested, police say nobody involved will be spared irrespective of class, religion
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.
SC scraps bail to Lakhimpur Kheri accused Ashish Mishra
The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Allahabad High Court's February 10 order granting bail to Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in which six farmers were mowed down last October. The top court directed Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, to surrender within a week.
UP govt makes wearing masks compulsory in NCR, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said.
The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.
Nashik Police prohibit Hanuman Chalisa before and after Azaan within 100 metres of mosques
ED attaches Rs 757 crore worth assets of Amway India
Assets worth over Rs 757 crore belonging to multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme promoting company, Amway India, have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.
The provisionally attached properties of Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. include land and factory building at Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu, plant and machineries, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits, it said in a statement.
UK PM Johnson facing new ‘partygate’ claims ahead of India visit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing new allegations on Monday around “partygate”, the scandal surrounding government officials breaching coronavirus rules with illegal lockdown gatherings, and will be hoping to escape some of the heat when he leaves for India on Thursday.
At least 6 killed, 8 injured in Russian strikes in Lviv
Russian strikes on the western Ukraine city of Lviv on Monday left at least six people dead and eight more injured, the regional governor said, in a rare fatal attack on the city near the border with Poland.
