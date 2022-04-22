DH Evening Brief | Row over temple demolition; no pressure from Boris over India's stance on Russia
DH Evening Brief | Row over temple demolition; no pressure from Boris over India's stance on Russia
updated: Apr 22 2022, 18:35 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put no pressure on his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over New Delhi's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they met on Friday, India's foreign secretary told reporters.
Many unseen hands behind Hubballi violence: Karnataka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes.
Maharashtra govt to import coal to tide over load shedding crisis: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that in order to tide over the current load shedding crisis in the state, the government has decided to import coal to some extent from outside the country for power generation.
'File better affidavit': Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over hate speech report
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit filed in connection with alleged hate speeches made during an event held here and directed it to file a “better affidavit”.
Former MI player Chris Lynn claims there could be factions within Rohit Sharma-led side
Former Mumbai Indians player Chris Lynn has stirred a hornet's nest by claiming that there could be "factions" within the five-time IPL champion side as he noticed "11 individuals" rather than a "team of 11" in its disastrous campaign this season.
India says no pressure from UK's Johnson over India's stance on Russia's invasion
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put no pressure on his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over New Delhi's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when they met on Friday, India's foreign secretary told reporters.
Read more
Many unseen hands behind Hubballi violence: Karnataka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes.
Read more
Hurting Hindu faith is Congress' secularism: BJP on Rajasthan Hindu temple demolition
The BJP on Friday hit out at the Congress for demolishing a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan saying that hurting the faith of Hindus is secularism of the grand-old party.
Read more
Two Omicron sub-variants found in Bengaluru: Report
INSACOG-attached labs have discovered two new Covid-19 mutants, BA.2.10 and BA.2.12, related to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 in Bengaluru, according to a report in The New Indian Express.
Read more
Lemon squeezes pocket as prices hit the roof in Mumbai
Lemon prices have hit the roof in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as the financial capital of India reels from heat and humidity.
Read more
Maharashtra govt to import coal to tide over load shedding crisis: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that in order to tide over the current load shedding crisis in the state, the government has decided to import coal to some extent from outside the country for power generation.
Read more
'File better affidavit': Supreme Court raps Delhi Police over hate speech report
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over a Delhi Police affidavit filed in connection with alleged hate speeches made during an event held here and directed it to file a “better affidavit”.
Read more
UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week
The UK embassy in Kyiv, shut earlier this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will reopen next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
Read more
Former MI player Chris Lynn claims there could be factions within Rohit Sharma-led side
Former Mumbai Indians player Chris Lynn has stirred a hornet's nest by claiming that there could be "factions" within the five-time IPL champion side as he noticed "11 individuals" rather than a "team of 11" in its disastrous campaign this season.
Read more