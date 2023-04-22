DH Evening Brief: Rahul vacates MP's bungalow, stresses it’s ‘price of speaking truth’; Satya Pal Malik not detained, came on volition, Delhi police clarify
updated: Apr 22 2023, 18:34 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'Price for speaking truth,' Rahul Gandhi on vacating MP's residence
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated the 12-Tughlak Lane residence where he stayed for the past 19 years as an MP, saying he has paid the price for telling the truth and he is ready to pay any price for telling the truth.
ISRO's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites
Carrying two Singapore satellites and seven non-separating Indian payloads, Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV rocket blasted off successfully on Saturday from the first launch pad of the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Silvassa man held for ‘cleaning’ chicken with Tricolour
A man from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was arrested after a video purportedly showing him “cleaning” chicken with the Tricolour went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year
The US is on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year, a senior official has said, assuring that the Biden administration is committed this summer to make sure it processes all of the student visas for Indians whose school starts this fall.
Congress alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject its candidates' applications
The Congress on Saturday alleged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office is calling up the returning officers of various districts to find defects in the applications filed by its candidates and rectify the mistakes in those of BJP nominees.
'Some people are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country,' says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".
Gujarat: AAP leader held on charge of extorting Rs 1 crore in dummy candidates racket case
The Bhavnagar police, late on Friday night arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, the whistle-blower who exposed several recruitment exam question paper leaks, for allegedly extorting Rs1 crore from several accused arrested in the dummy candidate exam scam.
