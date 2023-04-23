DH Evening Brief: Amritpal reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail; Wrestlers protest against WFI chief again

  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 18:37 ist
    Amritpal Singh reaches Assam's Dibrugarh, to be taken to jail

    A special flight carrying radical preacher Amritpal Singh landed at Dibrugarh airport on Sunday from where he will taken to the Central Jail located in the Upper Assam town, officials said.

    'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other wrestlers protest against WFI chief again

    The country's top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat along with other grapplers have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again.

    Seizures cross Rs 250 cr in poll-bound Karnataka

    Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 250 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

    Kerala police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Kerala police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly sent a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25 to take part in various programmes.

    Amul-Nandini issue 'tweaked, twisted', says Nirmala

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday argued in favour of “healthy competition” in the dairy sector while describing the Amul-Nandini issue as “tweaked and twisted”.

    Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengal's Kaliaganj after protests over girl's death

    Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Sunday following clashes between police and locals over the death of a 17-year-old girl, an official said.

    Internet services restored, curfew relaxed in violence-hit Odisha's Sambalpur

    The Odisha government on Sunday lifted a curfew during daytime and withdrew a ban on internet services in Sambalpur city which had recently witnessed violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, an official said.

    An emotion called Tendulkar

    While announcing his retirement from Tests,Anil Kumblemade a statement that was at once instructive and poignant.

    India should nurture knowledge of Vedas, Sanskrit to become 'vishwa guru': Mohan Bhagwat

    India needs to nurture the knowledge of the Vedas and the ancient language of Sanskrit to become a 'vishwa guru', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Sunday.

    Ajit Pawar's ambition to become CM stirs row in Maharashtra

    Amid hectic political developments inthe run up to the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls, the debate on who would be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtrahas become wide open.

