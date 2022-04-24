DH Evening Brief | Ranas in judicial custody as Mumbai drama intensifies; PM Modi visits J&K
DH Evening Brief | Ranas in judicial custody as Mumbai drama intensifies; PM Modi visits J&K
updated: Apr 24 2022, 17:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple sent to 14-day judicial custody, charged with sedition
In a new twist, the Rana-couple—Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana—has been booked for charges of sedition even as they have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra in Mumbai.
You won’t face hardships like your parents, grandparents: Modi to J&K youth
Reaching out to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday promised them that they would never face the hardships in life with which their parents and grandparents had to live.
On his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, he said the Union Territory (UT) will write a new story of development in the next 25 years.
Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, 2021, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Sunday in compliance with the Supreme Court directive. He is the son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni.
Ola recalls 1,441 e-scooters after incidents of vehicles catching fire
Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement. The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.
Happy Birthday Sachin | A look at the master blaster's most memorable knocks
On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday, we turn back the clock to take a look at some of his most memorable innings. Although it is a tough task with over a century of century knocks to choose from, DH picks out some that have stayed long in the memory.
India suspends tourist visas of Chinese nationals in tit-for-tat move
Following Beijing's reluctance to allow the return of Indians stuck at home since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India has also suspended tourist visas for nationals of China.
Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra surrenders
Decode This | How a loophole allows welfare funds to be diverted to infra work
KCR, Prashant Kishor continue poll strategy talks for second day
The discussions between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor continued for a second consecutive day on Sunday.
Prashant Kishor, who airdashed to Hyderabad on Saturday, had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister after day-long discussions.
Ukraine seeks heavy weapons from US at Kyiv talks: Zelenskyy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more powerful weapons, two months after the Russian invasion began.
The visit, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, would be the highest-level by US officials since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
