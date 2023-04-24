DH Evening Brief: India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals from Sudan; Drunk man urinates on passenger on NY-Delhi plane
updated: Apr 24 2023, 21:23 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from Sudan
India on Monday launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India's ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.Read more
Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight
An Indian man travelling fromNew YorktoDelhiin an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday. Read more
Mamata not ready to accept Congress' supremacy in Opposition coalition
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s suggestion to her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Monday to call a meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna instead of Delhi is a ‘not-so-subtle’ message to the Congress that Trinamool Congress is still not in favour of the Grand Old Party taking the lead role. Read more
YS Sharmila detained after she 'assaults' cops in Hyderabad
YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was on Monday detained by police here following an altercation with them outside her residence here during which she allegedly assaulted cops. Read more
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet ahead of Karnataka polls
Thousands of party workers swaying the BJP flags, participated enthusiastically in the roadshow attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, on Monday. Read more
Patna HC stays trial proceedings against Rahul in Sushil Modi's defamation suit
The Patna High Court on Monday stayed the proceedings before a trial court here against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in connection with his alleged slanderous remarks against those having "Modi" surname.Read more
Previous governments ignored villages as they weren’t vote banks: PM Modi
Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.Read more
Poonch attack: Bullets used were left by US troops in Afghanistan
The bullets used by terrorists to target an army vehicle at Bhatta Durrian in the border Poonch district of Jammu, in which five army soldiers were killed, were left by US troops in Afghanistan after the fall of the US-backed government there in Augu.st 2021.Read more
MPs, MLAs with more than 2 children should be made ineligible to contest polls: Ajit Pawar
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has said that people who go on to have more than two children should not be given any concessions, and even legislators in such cases should be made ineligible to contest elections.Read more
World military spending up to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.Read more
Income Tax department cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe
The Income-Tax department has sent Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance show-cause notices for evading taxes since 2017, as part of a probe spanning 16 insurers and about Rs 5,000crore in unpaid dues, three sources said.Read more
