DH Evening Brief: CBI files chargesheet against Sisodia in Excise Policy case; First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

WHO flags contaminated cough syrup by Indian pharma firm
Contaminated coughsyrupmade by an Indian company has been found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, after a spate of child deaths linked to similarsyrupsin some countries last year.
US President Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will seek a second White House term in 2024, a decision that will test whether Americans are ready to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president ever, another four years in office.
A local court on Tuesday granted bail to YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila, a day after she was arrested by police here for allegedly assaulting police personnel following an altercation with them outside her residence in the city.
Chinese defence minister General Li Shangfu to visit India for SCO meet
China on Tuesday announced that its Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will visit India this week to attend the meeting of SCO defence ministers from April 27 during which he is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on ending the prolonged eastern Ladakh standoff which has severely strained bilateral ties.
CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Manish Sisodia in excise policy scam case
The CBI on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the excise policy scam case, officials said.
First batch of 278 Indians leaves crisis-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri
The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hitSudanleft the country onboardIndia's naval ship INS Sumedha as part of the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri'.
YS Sharmila granted bail in cops 'assault' case
Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Congress comes to power: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.'
Hijab not a major issue in coastal Karnataka poll campaign
The controversial issue of Muslim girls wearing'hijab' in educational institutions, which had hit national headlines last year with a government pre-university college in Udupi banning it inside classrooms, does not appear to be a serious campaign issue for the May 10elections to the Karnataka Assembly.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Brinda Karat join wrestlers' protest, farmer leaders extend support
Several politicians, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and 'khap' leaders on Tuesday met with the protesting wrestlers and extended their support to them.
Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to meet the stricter emission norms under the BSVI regime.
