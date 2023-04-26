DH Evening Brief: 10 cops, one civilian killed in IED blast by Naxals; Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul's plea against conviction
updated: Apr 26 2023, 19:57 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
10 policemen, 1 civilian killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Ten policemen were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's petition seeking stay on conviction
A Gujarat high court judge Wednesday recused herself from hearing the appeal petition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case. Read more
Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads
The Centre on Wednesday pulled up Mondelez International weeks after a food blogger had pointed at the high sugar content in Bournvita. Read more
Consider leaving questions raised in same-sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to SC
The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament. Read more
Police avert hostage crisis in Bengal school, disarm gun-wielding man
A gun-wielding man barged into a packed classroom of a high school in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday, but was overpowered by police and arrested, officials said. Read more
Modi’s visit | BJP is customising itself for Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala is seen as a strategic attempt to expand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s presence in the state, which has been historically a hard carapace to crack for the national party. Read more
AAP's Shelly Oberoi becomes mayor of Delhi, BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination
The Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi on Wednesday without contest as her BJP rival Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination. Read more
People, political leaders throng SAD head office to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
The mortal remains of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal were brought to the party office here on Wednesday as scores of people and political leaders assembled to pay homage to the five-time Punjab chief minister. Read more
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
Pope Francis has decided to give women the right to vote at an upcoming meeting of bishops, an unprecedented change that reflects his hopes to give women greater decision-making responsibilities and laypeople more say in the life of the Catholic Church. Read more
In Pics | Cricketers who've played in every IPL season
From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma toManish Pandey, here we take a look at the players who have playedin every IPL season from the first season in 2008. See pics
