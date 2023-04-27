DH Evening Brief: Kharge likens Modi to 'poisonous snake', draws BJP ire; Wrestlers' stir equals indiscipline, says IOA chief PT Usha

PM Modi like 'poisonous snake'...if you lick it, you're dead: Kharge in Karnataka
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, drawing the BJP's ire. Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, as part of the party's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, he said: "don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'no, it's not poisonous. let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die.”
Wrestlers' protest on streets tarnishing India's image, amounts to indiscipline: IOA President PT Usha
Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said the grapplers protesting on the streets amounts to indiscipline and is tarnishing the country's image.
About 3,500 Indians, 1,000 PIOs stranded in Sudan, says Foreign Secretary
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said that the Indian government is constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan, adding that the situation on ground in the conflict-torn region remains highly volatile.
Baghel lays wreaths on deceased jawans, vows revenge against Naxals after Dantewada attack
Amid cries and loud chanting of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', wreaths were laid on Thursday at the mortal remains of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver who died in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Women, children and other family members of the deceased were seen crying while women security personnel were trying to console them.
Congress files police complaint against Shah over 'riots' remark
Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and D K Shivakumar on Thursday filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and the organisers of a BJP rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the opposition".
Parkash Singh Badal cremated at ancestral village; leaders across political spectrum pay respects
Parkash Singh Badal was cremated on Thursday at his ancestral village in Punjab's Muktsar district with thousands of mourners and leaders across the political spectrum paying their last respects to the Akali stalwart and five-time chief minister.
Calcutta High Court orders NIA probe into Ram Navami violence in Howrah
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.
BCCI central contracts: Richa, Jemi get promotion; Shikha dropped
Young wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues have been elevated to B category in the BCCI central contracts for the 2022-23 season while the likes of Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia have been dropped.
BJP leader found hanging from tree in Jharkhand; family alleges murder
The body of a BJP leader was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said.
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 12 in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 12 in the Excise policy case.
India mulling different classification of online gaming
India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.
Who is responsible when governments falter?
The death of 14 people at a government function in Maharashtra led to a political firestorm. In response, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 500,000 to each victim’s family.
