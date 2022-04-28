DH Evening Brief | Bommai backs Sudeep, says regional language 'supreme'; PM Modi weighs Uniform Civil Code ahead of 2024 polls

  • updated: Apr 28 2022, 16:57 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Amid Devgn-Sudeep spat over Hindi, Bommai throws weight behind regional language

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

    Modi weighs implementing Uniform Civil Code ahead of 2024 polls

    The drafters of India’s constitution more than seven decades ago had laid out that a uniform civil code should replace these often regressive and patriarchal laws

    Heat wave disrupts industrial activity as power demand soars

    Extreme heat continued to scorch large swathes of south Asia this week, offering no reprieve after the hottest March on record in India

    Ben Stokes appointed as new Test captain of England

    England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their Test captain to succeed Joe Root, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

    How Mission PK was aborted

    The Kishor episode is likely to damage Priyanka Gandhi's reputation in the party as a repeat of her Punjab mistake

    What is causing power outages in various states?

    Several parts of India have been facing a severe power crisis, leading to long load-shedding - an issue compounded by extreme weather conditions, adding to the people's woes.

    Ukraine ends friendship with Russia, destroys decades-old statue in Kyiv

    Ukrainian authorities dismantled a huge Soviet-era monument in the centre of Kyiv meant to symbolise friendship between Russia and Ukraine, a response to Moscow's invasion.

    Coca-Cola next on Elon Musk's shopping list?

    After buying micro-blogging site Twitter, tech billionaireElonMusk, in a series of funny tweets, joked that he will next buy Coca-Cola and "put the cocaine back in it"

    Explained: How much tax do you pay on Rs 100 of petrol?

    While many Opposition-ruled states do charge the highest tax per Rs 100 of petrol, BJP-ruled states are not far behind

    India must reassess its ties with Russia, US

    At the bilateral level, America, which is currently India’s third-largest arms supplier (after Russia and France), can help India replace Russian weapons

