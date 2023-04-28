DH Evening Brief: Delhi Police to file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan; BJP leader calls Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya'
updated: Apr 28 2023, 19:07 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Delhi police to register FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan by April 28 evening
The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will register an FIR on a complaint by women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Raising objection against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's poisonous snake barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader and former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal has called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (poisonous maiden).
After Rajnath Singh flags LAC violations, Chinese Defence Minister says border situation 'generally stable'
After India firmly told China that its violation of the border pacts has "eroded" the entire basis of bilateral ties, China's defence ministry on Friday said the situation at the border is “generally stable”.
SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint
Extending the scope of its 2022 order beyond three states, the Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories to register cases against those making hate speeches even if no complaint has been made.
Pakistan hikes drug prices by 20%, manufacturers want more
Inflation-hit Pakistan on Friday approved a rise of up to 20 per cent in retail prices of general medicines and 14 per cent for essential ones, prompting immediate criticism from drug manufacturers who said the increases were too small.
Need to root out terrorism collectively and fix accountability on its supporters: Rajnath Singh at SCO summit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member nations to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on its supporters, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.
BJP urges EC to file criminal case against Kharge for 'poisonous snake' barb
A BJP delegation on Friday met the Election Commission and requested the poll panel to register a criminal case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaign in the Karnataka assembly polls over his "poisonous snake" barb at Narendra Modi.
Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan's death case
Nearly 10 years after actor-model and singer Jiah Khan was found hanging in a flat in Mumbai, a Special CBI Court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who stood as an accused in the case involving abetment to suicide.
Role of Mamata Banerjee, her party in Ram Navami violence should also be probed: VHP
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order for an NIA probe into the violence during Ram Navami in West Bengal, saying this makes it clear that attacks were "pre-planned".
