DH Evening Brief: CCI raids Amazon, Flipkart sellers; clash breaks out in Patiala
DH Evening Brief: CCI raids Amazon, Flipkart sellers; clash breaks out in Patiala
updated: Apr 29 2022, 16:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
CCI raids Amazon & Flipkart sellers, seizes documents, data
Investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon Inc's and Flipkart's marketplaces in a second day of raids on Friday over suspected competition law violations, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
India to offer more incentives to lure companies in semiconductors push
India on Friday said it will expand its incentives for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as its government woos global companies in a bid to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.
China to permit 'some' Indian students to return, says foreign ministry
China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some" Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill of trash
Living in a slum by one of New Delhi's trash landfills, Pramod is used to the stench, flies, government apathy and occasional fires. But this week's inferno as India wilts in a heatwave came too close for comfort.
Lanka President agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.
Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit jumps 57.7% at Rs 1,839 crore
Maruti Suzuki India posted a 57.7 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global semiconductor shortages.
CCI raids Amazon & Flipkart sellers, seizes documents, data
Investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon Inc's and Flipkart's marketplaces in a second day of raids on Friday over suspected competition law violations, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
Read more
Clash breaks out between two groups in Patiala during protest
A clash broke out between two groups in Patiala on Friday and police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.
Read more
India to offer more incentives to lure companies in semiconductors push
India on Friday said it will expand its incentives for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as its government woos global companies in a bid to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.
Read more
China to permit 'some' Indian students to return, says foreign ministry
China on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some" Indian students stranded in India for over two years following the visa and flight restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Karnataka govt cancels scam-hit PSI recruitment, fresh exam soon
The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.
Read more
Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill of trash
Living in a slum by one of New Delhi's trash landfills, Pramod is used to the stench, flies, government apathy and occasional fires. But this week's inferno as India wilts in a heatwave came too close for comfort.
Lanka President agrees to remove brother Mahinda as PM
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday.
Read more
As coal crisis looms, Delhi hospitals, metro stare at power outages amid scorching heat
The Delhi government has expressed concern over the possible shortage of coal in the power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.
Read more
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence (AI) technology to nab people involved in the illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday.
Read more
Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit jumps 57.7% at Rs 1,839 crore
Maruti Suzuki India posted a 57.7 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global semiconductor shortages.
Read more