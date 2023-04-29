DH Evening Brief: 'More mud Cong throws at BJP...' Modi after Kharge's 'snake' barb; Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi defamation case on May 2
DH Evening Brief: 'More mud Cong throws at BJP...' Modi after Kharge's 'snake' barb; Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi defamation case on May 2
updated: Apr 29 2023, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
More mud Cong throws at BJP, the more the lotus will bloom: Modi after Kharge's 'snake' barb
Training guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the more Opposition leaders throw mud at BJP, the more the lotus will blossom.
Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat HC to continue to hear plea on May 2
The Gujarat government on Saturday opposed the revision application of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has sought a stay on execution of his conviction in the criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surname as "thieves". The government submitted in the Gujarat high court that it was opposing the application since Gandhi has been convicted in a "serious offence."
ED conducts searches against BYJU's CEO Raveendran, says he never appeared for questioning
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's and its CEO and co-founder Raveendran Byju and seized "incriminating" documents.
Sebi moves SC, seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked for a six-month extension to complete its probe into possible lapses in securities laws or regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani group.
For 'Islamic' oil refinery, people in Barsu being attacked under 'Hindutvawadi' govt: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that residents of Barsu village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were being brutally attacked by the police for an "Islamic" oil refinery project from Saudi Arabia even as there was a "Hindutvawadi" government in the state.
In a first, batch of 5 women Army officers commissioned into Regiment of Artillery
In a historic first, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery and three of them have been posted to frontline formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, military sources said on Saturday.
Amartya Sen's lawyers move court over eviction notice
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's lawyers have moved Bengal's Birbhum district court challenging a fresh eviction order by Visva Bharati, asking the celebrated economist to vacate a portion of “encroached land” within his ancestral property situated on the university campus by May 6.
More mud Cong throws at BJP, the more the lotus will bloom: Modi after Kharge's 'snake' barb
Training guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the more Opposition leaders throw mud at BJP, the more the lotus will blossom.
Read More
Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat HC to continue to hear plea on May 2
The Gujarat government on Saturday opposed the revision application of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has sought a stay on execution of his conviction in the criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surname as "thieves". The government submitted in the Gujarat high court that it was opposing the application since Gandhi has been convicted in a "serious offence."
Read more
ED conducts searches against BYJU's CEO Raveendran, says he never appeared for questioning
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's and its CEO and co-founder Raveendran Byju and seized "incriminating" documents.
Read more
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, brother Afzal Ansari convicted in 2007 Gangsters Act case
A court here on Saturday sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari to imprisonment for 10 years and four years, respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case.
Read more
Sebi moves SC, seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked for a six-month extension to complete its probe into possible lapses in securities laws or regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani group.
Read more
If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday made it clear that he wont resign right now as it would mean accepting the allegations levelled against him.
Read more
For 'Islamic' oil refinery, people in Barsu being attacked under 'Hindutvawadi' govt: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that residents of Barsu village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were being brutally attacked by the police for an "Islamic" oil refinery project from Saudi Arabia even as there was a "Hindutvawadi" government in the state.
Read more
Delhi court adjourns hearing in Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9
A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Shraddha Walkar murder case to May 9.
Read more
In a first, batch of 5 women Army officers commissioned into Regiment of Artillery
In a historic first, the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery and three of them have been posted to frontline formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, military sources said on Saturday.
Read more
Amartya Sen's lawyers move court over eviction notice
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's lawyers have moved Bengal's Birbhum district court challenging a fresh eviction order by Visva Bharati, asking the celebrated economist to vacate a portion of “encroached land” within his ancestral property situated on the university campus by May 6.
Read more
I would love to see Kohli captain again, says Ravi Shastri
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently spoke about Virat Kohli's current mindset and his thoughts on stylish batter's captaincy.
Read more