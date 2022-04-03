DH Evening Brief: April 3, 2022

On Imran Khan's advice, Pakistan President dissolves Assembly, calls for fresh polls
In a highly controversial move, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned a determined Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections, minutes after a no-confidence motion against him was dismissed by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
Displaced Kashmiri pandits will be able to return to valley soon: RSS chief
Kashmiri pandits will be able to return to their homes in the valley soon, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday, asserting that work is on to create a conducive atmosphere so that they are never displaced again.
Chronology of major developments in Pakistan political crisis
Following is a brief chronology of major developments related to the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his abrupt move to dissolve Parliament.
TMC's Derek O'Brien pushes for Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha
The Trinamool Congress has been pushing to bring a motion in Rajya Sabha in the last week of the Budget Session on the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill that provides for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.
RBI likely to maintain status quo on rates to support growth, say analysts
The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on interest rates in its forthcoming monetary policy review but may change the stance in view of retail inflation piercing its upper tolerance limit, global uncertainties created by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the urgency to protect and boost growth, according to experts.
Over 600 protesters arrested in Sri Lanka for violating nationwide curfew
Over 6oo people were arrested in Sri Lanka’s Western Province on Sunday for violating a 36-hour nationwide curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally toprotestthe country’s worst economic crisis.
Third force claim with 10% score: Stalin's jibe at BJP in Tamil Nadu
Scoffing at the BJP's claim of having emerged as the third force in Tamil Nadu, state chief minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin has said it is like a student managing just a 10-point score behind those having 90 and 50 marks.
