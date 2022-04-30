DH Evening Brief: E-bike catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Hosur; India's scorching heatwave to continue longer
DH Evening Brief: E-bike catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Hosur; India's scorching heatwave to continue longer
updated: Apr 30 2022, 17:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
E-bike catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Hosur; 29-year-old escapes unhurt
A 29-year-old youth, working as a supervisor in a private firm in Bengaluru, escaped unhurt after he jumped out of his electric scooter which suddenly caught fire on Saturday morning in Zuzuvadi on the outskirts of Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
Former judges, bureaucrats defend Modi govt in an open letter, bash critical colleagues
A group of former judges and bureaucrats has issued a rejoinder to another ex-bureaucrats’ group, which expressed concerned about “politics of hate” in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of trying to sway public opinion in vain and indulging in “virtue signaling”.
Mobile internet services suspended in Patiala after clashes, 3 senior police officers transferred
The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Patiala district, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.
Tripura indigenous organisations oppose move to make Hindi compulsory in northeast
The Roman Script for Kokborok-Choba (RSKC), a conglomeration of 56 indigenous socio-cultural organisations of Tripura have opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the northeastern states.
'Modi hai, mumkin hai': Chidambaram jeers Centre over power outages
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the issue widespread power outages, saying the government has found the "perfect solution" to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.
Infertility affects approximately 15 per cent of Indian couples. Late marriages, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high junk food intake, smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction contribute to the problem.
PIL has turned into personal interest litigation: CJI Ramana
Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.
ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez.
E-bike catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Hosur; 29-year-old escapes unhurt
A 29-year-old youth, working as a supervisor in a private firm in Bengaluru, escaped unhurt after he jumped out of his electric scooter which suddenly caught fire on Saturday morning in Zuzuvadi on the outskirts of Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
No relief in sight as scorching heatwave to continue longer
India’s severe heatwaves are expected to stretch into early next month, meaning millions of people will have to endure more days of dangerous temperatures and hours-long power cuts.
Read more
Former judges, bureaucrats defend Modi govt in an open letter, bash critical colleagues
A group of former judges and bureaucrats has issued a rejoinder to another ex-bureaucrats’ group, which expressed concerned about “politics of hate” in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of trying to sway public opinion in vain and indulging in “virtue signaling”.
Read more
ED seizes Rs 5.5K cr from Xiaomi under FEMA provisions
Funds worth over Rs 5,551 crore of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi India have been "seized" for violating the Indian foreign exchange law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.
Read more
Mobile internet services suspended in Patiala after clashes, 3 senior police officers transferred
Tripura indigenous organisations oppose move to make Hindi compulsory in northeast
The Roman Script for Kokborok-Choba (RSKC), a conglomeration of 56 indigenous socio-cultural organisations of Tripura have opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the northeastern states.
Read more
'Modi hai, mumkin hai': Chidambaram jeers Centre over power outages
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the issue widespread power outages, saying the government has found the "perfect solution" to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.
Read more
The rising problem of infertility in India
Infertility affects approximately 15 per cent of Indian couples. Late marriages, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high junk food intake, smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction contribute to the problem.
Read more
PIL has turned into personal interest litigation: CJI Ramana
Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over frivolous litigations in courts and said the concept of PIL has now turned into personal interest litigation and is at times being misused to stall projects or put pressure on public authorities.
Read more
ED attaches gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
In a latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez.
Read more