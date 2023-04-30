DH Evening Brief: 11 die after gas leak in Ludhiana; ‘Snake is the charm of Shiva’s neck; for me Indians are the form of Shiva’, says Modi on Kharge barb
DH Evening Brief: 11 die after gas leak in Ludhiana; ‘Snake is the charm of Shiva’s neck; for me Indians are the form of Shiva’, says Modi on Kharge barb
updated: Apr 30 2023, 18:03 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana: Police
Eleven people were killed after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said. Read more
‘Snake is the charm of Shiva’s neck; for me Indians are the form of Shiva’: Modi hits back at Kharge barb
Coming down heavily on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the grand old party had always been associated with "85 per cent commission", and its "shahi parivar" (royal family) was out on bail in connection with scams worth thousands of crores of rupees. Read more
WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh claims support of Akhilesh Yadav, slams Priyanka
Facing allegations of ''sexual assault'' by some female wrestlers who have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against him, a defiant Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday claimed support of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Ahilesh Yadav saying that the latter 'knew' the 'truth' as he slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had visited the dharna site and met the protesting wrestlers, and said that she had been 'misled' by the 'Hooda family' (Congress leader Depender Hooda).Read more
100th episode of PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast live at UN headquarters
In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here in the early hours of Sunday. Read more
Seizures total Rs 305 cr in poll-bound Karnataka
Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 305 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Read more
'Operation Kaveri': India brings back another batch of 229 people from Sudan
India brought home another batch of 229people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan. Read more
Jammu and Kashmir: Religious cleric detained for questioning in Poonch attack
While the attackers involved in the April 20 attack on an army vehicle in which five soldiers were killed in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir are still at large, a religious cleric has been detained by the police for questioning in connection with the same.Read more
ED searches: Byju's CEO says brought more FDI to India than any other startup, company in compliance
After financial crime-fighting agency ED searched Byju's premises, the education platform's CEO Byju Raveendran wrote to employees saying the company brought more FDI to India than any other startup and that the firm fully complies with all applicable foreign exchange laws. Read more
Woman flyer in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO, flight safety head
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and the airline's flight safety head Henry Donohoe have been slapped with show cause notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the lapses in reporting about a pilot allowing his female friend to enter the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight. Read more
Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article basis: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will allow news publishers to charge users per article basis with one click from next month. Read more
Arif's sarus not to be released in sanctuary
The sarus that befriended Arif, who had nursed the bird back to health after an injury, will not be released in any sanctuary. K KSingh, chief conservator of forests, Kanpur-where the sarus is presently kept -- has ruled out any plan to release the bird in a sanctuary. Read more
Napoli ready to end 33-year-long wait for Italian title
Napoli can finally end a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday when they take on Salernitana with potentially one more win enough to take them over the line. Read more
