DH Evening Brief: RT-PCR mandatory for China returnees; BJP, Cong lock horns over Bharat Jodo Yatra
DH Evening Brief: RT-PCR mandatory for China returnees; BJP, Cong lock horns over Bharat Jodo Yatra
updated: Dec 24 2022, 18:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of Covid-19 would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand for their travel to India. Read more
BJP should stop trying, nothing can stall Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress as march enters Delhi
Nothing can prevent the Bharat Jodo Yatra from moving forward, the Congress asserted asking the BJP to "stop playing politics in the garb of the Covid pandemic" and trying to "stall" the march, which entered the national capital Saturday morning. Read more
Sikkim gorge accident: Wreaths laid for 16 jawans at Bagdogra
Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony held here on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic road accident at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said. Read more
Karnataka CM says no need to panic, but follow Covid-19 safety norms
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in Covid-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation. Read more
Videocon loan case: ICICI Bank's ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband sent to CBI custody till Dec 26
A special court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till December 26 in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies. Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families. Read more
Mathura court orders survey of Shahi Idgah from Jan 2
In a significant ruling, a district court in Mathura on Saturday ordered a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Read more
PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative: I-T Dept
The Income Tax department Saturday issued an advisory that those permanent account numbers (PAN) which are not linked with Aadhaar by the end of March next year will be rendered "inoperative". Read more
India 45/4 at stumps, need 100 to win against B'desh
Chasing 145 to win, India were 45 for four at stumps on day three of the second and final Test against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
108 ambulance arrives late, claims baby's life in Karnataka
A child allegedly died due to the non-functioning of three out of 26 ambulances of the '108' fleet due to a shortage of drivers, and an alleged delay of treatment due to the time it took for a '108' ambulance to arrive from a long distance. Read more
RT-PCR to be mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of Covid-19 would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand for their travel to India. Read more
BJP should stop trying, nothing can stall Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress as march enters Delhi
Nothing can prevent the Bharat Jodo Yatra from moving forward, the Congress asserted asking the BJP to "stop playing politics in the garb of the Covid pandemic" and trying to "stall" the march, which entered the national capital Saturday morning. Read more
Sikkim gorge accident: Wreaths laid for 16 jawans at Bagdogra
Wreaths were laid at a solemn ceremony held here on Saturday for the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic road accident at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said. Read more
Karnataka CM says no need to panic, but follow Covid-19 safety norms
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday appealed to the people not to panic but exercise caution, amid rise in Covid-19 cases in certain countries and said his government has taken adequate measures to manage the situation. Read more
Videocon loan case: ICICI Bank's ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband sent to CBI custody till Dec 26
A special court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded ICICI Bank's former CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till December 26 in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies. Read more
Bihar brick kiln mishap: PM Modi expresses grief, announces compensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families. Read more
Mathura court orders survey of Shahi Idgah from Jan 2
In a significant ruling, a district court in Mathura on Saturday ordered a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Read more
PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative: I-T Dept
The Income Tax department Saturday issued an advisory that those permanent account numbers (PAN) which are not linked with Aadhaar by the end of March next year will be rendered "inoperative". Read more
India 45/4 at stumps, need 100 to win against B'desh
Chasing 145 to win, India were 45 for four at stumps on day three of the second and final Test against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Read more
108 ambulance arrives late, claims baby's life in Karnataka
A child allegedly died due to the non-functioning of three out of 26 ambulances of the '108' fleet due to a shortage of drivers, and an alleged delay of treatment due to the time it took for a '108' ambulance to arrive from a long distance. Read more