DH Evening Brief: Uddhav asks cadres to prepare for elections; LG gives nod for Delhi mayoral polls
updated: Feb 18 2023, 17:14 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Prepare for polls: Uddhav delivers speech outside Matoshree after ECI decision on Sena row
Standing on an open roof car under scorching Sun outside the Matoshree bungalow amid sloganeering, Uddhav Thackeray sounded aggressive and asked his cadres to prepare for polls even as he lashed out at the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
'Old, rich, opinionated and dangerous,' EAM Jaishankar slams Soros, calls for debate on democracy
S Jaishankar said the democratic world needed a debate on democracy, labelling billionaire investor George Soros “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous” for his comments on India that didn’t recognise its difficult path from colonisation.
MP: 12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav released these felines into the quarantine bomas after they were transported to the KNP from Gwalior around noon.
Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case
The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said.
NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with a case pertaining to unlawful activities by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said.
PM lauds Bandipur personnel for saving electrocuted elephant with timely intervention
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented staff at Bandipur Tiger Reserve of Chamarajangar district who had saved an electrocuted elephant struggling for life with timely intervention, swift and prompt action and treatment.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test: India bowled out for 262, trail by 1 run
A 114-run partnership between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India reach a total of 262 in the first innings of the 2nd Test against Australia at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Delhi L-G gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has given his nod to convene the municipal House on February 22 to hold the election for the post of mayor, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has revealed that deceased Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot got married in October 2020. Their wedding photos have also come to the fore now.
'ICBM-class' North Korea missile landed in Japan's EEZ: PM Fumio Kishida
A suspected ballistic missile fired from North Korea on Saturday is believed to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Twitter to soon let users adjust algorithm: Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users the ability to adjust the algorithm to their "closer match", in the "coming months".
