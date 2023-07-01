DH Evening Brief: PM attacks 'family-centric' Congress and others giving fake guarantees in MP; CM Shinde assures measures to prevent accidents on Samruddhi Expressway
updated: Jul 01 2023, 18:02 ist
PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission; says 'family-centric' Congress and others giving fake guarantees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring. At a function held at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister took a swipe at the opposition and asked people to beware of "fake guarantees" being given by "family-centric" political parties including Congress.
Buldhana bus tragedy: Maharashtra CM Shinde assures measures to prevent accidents on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said his government has taken the Buldhana bus tragedy, in which 25 persons were charred to death, seriously, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent accidents on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway
Parliament's Monsoon Session from July 20 to August 11
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 11, amid a raging debate on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), continuing Manipur violence and contentious Delhi ordinance besides testing the Opposition unity onthe floor of the House.
Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail to Teesta Setalvad, orders her to surrender immediately
The Gujarat high court Saturday rejected the regular bail application of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and ordered her to surrender immediately in connection with the alleged fabrication of evidence and tutoring of witnesses in cases relatedrelated to the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The court also rejected her lawyer's request of staying the order for approaching the Supreme Court.
Karnataka govt's 2 guarantees 'Anna Bhagya' and 'Gruha Jyothi' come into effect
Two more "guarantee" schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka -- cash for beneficiaries in lieu of the additional 5 kg of rice under 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, and 200 units of free electricity to households under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, have come into force effective from Saturday.
Patna rocked by protests against opening teachers’ jobs for those not from Bihar
The Bihar capital was on Saturday rocked by protests against the state government’s controversial decision to allow those from other provinces to compete for teachers’ jobs. A massive demonstration was staged by young men and women at the Dak Bungalow crossing in the heart of Patna, creating traffic snarls, even as police took recourse to use of force for dispersal and rounded up quite a few who they found most unruly.
Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Jul 7
A Delhi court on Tuesday posted for July 7 the pronouncement on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of womenwrestlers.
Maharashtra bus crash: Amravati RTO report rules out tyre burst, speeding
A tyre burst could not have caused Saturday's bus accident on Samruddhi Expressway, in which 25 persons were charred to death, as there were no pieces of rubber or tyre markings at the scene, the Amravati Regional Transport Office (RTO) stated in its report.
HDFC Bank starts rebranding HDFC Ltd offices, branches after merger
HDFC Bank started rebranding offices of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with its colours on Saturday, on the first day of operations as a merged entity. Branding at all over the 500 offices and branches of the home loan major started getting the HDFC Bank look from Saturday morning onwards, officials said.
GST mop-up rises 12% to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June
GST collections rose 12 per cent to over Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.The gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017.
Almost 1,000 held as violence in France enters the fourth night
Riots rocked French cities for a fourth night as the government deployed 45,000 police and several armoured vehicles to tackle unrest sparked by an officer's fatal shooting of a teenager.
France's interior ministry said that 994 people had been arrested overnight, compared with 875 the previous night, in violence that has plunged President Emmanuel Macron into the worst crisis of his leadership since the Yellow Vest protests.
