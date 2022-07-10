DH Evening Brief: Trouble in Goa Congress as MLAs eye move to BJP; A day after fleeing, Lanka Prez 'back in action'
DH Evening Brief: Trouble in Goa Congress as MLAs eye move to BJP; A day after fleeing, Lanka Prez 'back in action'
updated: Jul 10 2022, 18:04 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Trouble in Congress as Goa MLAs rumoured to move to BJP; Deputy Speaker poll cancelled
There is speculation that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly may cross over to the ruling BJP. Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification for election to the post of deputy speaker, which was scheduled for July 12.
A day after fleeing, Sri Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa 'back in action'; orders LPG distribution
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LPG, his office said on Sunday.
Bishnoi on way out of Congress, meets Nadda and Shah, praises them
A month after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, sulking Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday gave a definite sign that he is headed to the saffron camp by meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah here and praising them on social media.
Goddess Kali's blessings are with country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said blessings of Goddess Kali are always with the country, which is moving ahead with a spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.
The PM's speech came in the backdrop of a recent controversy that was created when TMC MP Mahua Moitra recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity.
Watch: Protesters storm President Rajapaksa’s residence
With their country in the grips of a devastating economic crisis, a sea of demonstrators stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo. Protesters tore down the security cordons placed by police. Demonstrators were also seen taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.
Govt bats for India vs 'everyone' cricket as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations
The government has sent a proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a cricket match on August 22 between India and the rest of the world as part of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence, sources said.
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
Trouble in Congress as Goa MLAs rumoured to move to BJP; Deputy Speaker poll cancelled
There is speculation that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly may cross over to the ruling BJP. Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification for election to the post of deputy speaker, which was scheduled for July 12.
Read more
A day after fleeing, Sri Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa 'back in action'; orders LPG distribution
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, has ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LPG, his office said on Sunday.
Read more
IndiGo technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi to protest low salaries
A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday.
Read more
Bishnoi on way out of Congress, meets Nadda and Shah, praises them
A month after cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, sulking Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday gave a definite sign that he is headed to the saffron camp by meeting BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah here and praising them on social media.
Read more
Goddess Kali's blessings are with country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said blessings of Goddess Kali are always with the country, which is moving ahead with a spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.
The PM's speech came in the backdrop of a recent controversy that was created when TMC MP Mahua Moitra recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity.
Read more
Commodities slump is set to give India relief from inflation
By Vrishti Beniwal, Pratik Parija and Anup Roy
India’s policy makers and consumers will be cheering a steep slump in commodities, especially palm oil, which could bring about a few months of “surprisingly low” food inflation.
Read more
Watch: Protesters storm President Rajapaksa’s residence
With their country in the grips of a devastating economic crisis, a sea of demonstrators stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo. Protesters tore down the security cordons placed by police. Demonstrators were also seen taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home.
Watch full video here
Govt bats for India vs 'everyone' cricket as part of 75th Independence Day celebrations
The government has sent a proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a cricket match on August 22 between India and the rest of the world as part of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence, sources said.
Read more
NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-colour images
Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.
Read more