DH Evening Brief: Heavy rains continue to lash north India; Foxconn pulls out of Rs 1.61 lakh cr chip deal with Vedanta
updated: Jul 10 2023, 18:30 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Heavy rains batter north India: Landslides claim 4 more lives, 200 stranded in worst-hit Himachal
With raging waters washing away cars and roads, submerging fields and gushing into residential areas, it was another day of rain havoc in parts of north India, particularly Himachal Pradesh where landslides claimed four more lives and more than 200 people remain stranded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation.
Foxconn pulls out of Rs 1.61 lakh crore deal with Vedanta for semiconductor production
Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it has withdrawn from a $19.5 billion (Rs 1.61 lakh crore) joint venture with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.
Will the image of a man urinating on the face of another, which went viral recently, ever be forgotten? As the victim, seated at the perpetrator’s feet, tries to turn his head to escape the steady stream of urine, the latter nonchalantly goes on smoking his cigarette.
SC declines to stifle probe against Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal SSC scam
In a setback to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to set aside a Calcutta High Court order allowing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate to question him in connection with their probe into the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.
Ordinance row: SC issues notice to Centre, directs Delhi govt to add L-G as party in case
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of theordinanceon control of services.
Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi
The Yamuna crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas.
One policeman dead, 10 injured in fresh Manipur clashes
One policeman was killed and at least 10 people injured on Monday following violent overnight clashes in Manipur’s west Kangpokpi area, officials said.
What explains this dehumanising caste violence?
SRK is a man set to 'rectify wrongs in society' in 'Jawan' 'prevue'
Earlier this year, he was Pathaan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is promising yet another "high-octane action thriller" in 2023 with Jawanand on Monday the actor shared a 'prevue' of the film on Twitter.
Jain monk murder: Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe
BJP lawmakers on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the brutal killing of a Digambar Jain monk in Belagavi and raised suspicions of the Congress government trying to “hide” facts in the case.
