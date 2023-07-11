DH Evening Brief: SC declares extension granted to ED chief 'illegal'; Rain-battered north India counts its losses
DH Evening Brief: SC declares extension granted to ED chief 'illegal'; Rain-battered north India counts its losses
updated: Jul 11 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
'Illegal and invalid': SC on extension granted to ED chief Sanjay K Mishra
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid, in view of previous mandamus by the top court against further term to him. Read more
Rain-battered north India counts its losses, rescue efforts gather pace
The rain ebbed in some places in north India and pelted down in others on Tuesday with at least seven more people dead and hundreds stranded as raging waters gushed through villages, towns and fields – from the desert state of Rajasthan to the hills of Himachal Pradesh. Read more
Centre orders inspection of Byju's accounts
The Central government has ordered an inspection into the account books of education-technology titan Byju’s, which has been rocked by the resignation of its auditor and three board members last month, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
TMC dominates Bengal rural polls by bagging over 12,518 seats, maintains strong lead
According to the latest declarationsbythe State Election Commission, theTMChas won in12,518gram panchayatseatsand isleadingin 3,620seats. Its nearest rival BJP has won in 2,781seatsand isleadingin 915seatsout of 63,229seatsas of 3.30 pm. Read more
India registers remarkable reduction in poverty with 41.5 crore people coming out of it in 15 years, says UN
A total of 415 million (41.5 crore) people moved out of poverty in India within just 15 years from 2005/2006 to 2019/2021, the UN said on Tuesday, highlighting the remarkable achievement by the world's most populous nation. Read more
Thailand PM Prayuth retires from politics, 9 years after his coup
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Tuesday his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a military coup, and promised to stay in charge only temporarily. Read more
Five bodies recovered from chopper crash in Nepal
Five bodies have been recovered from the accident site of a private commercial helicopter carrying six people that crashed in hilly terrain in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, a media report said. Read more
West Bengal panchayat polls: Candidate's husband runs away with ballot box; nabbed by cops
Counting of votes in the West Bengal panchayat elections took a bizarre turn on Tuesday when the husband of a candidate allegedly attempted to make a dash for the woods with a ballot box. Read more
