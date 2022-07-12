DH Evening Brief: 'Aggressive lions' on national emblem kick up controversy; Rishi Sunak launches bid to replace Boris Johnson
DH Evening Brief: 'Aggressive lions' on national emblem kick up controversy; Rishi Sunak launches bid to replace Boris Johnson
updated: Jul 12 2022, 18:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Opposition slams PM Modi for 'snarling, aggressive' lions on national emblem
Opposition members and activists among others on Tuesday accused the government of distorting the national emblem by replacing the "graceful and regally confident" Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture and sought immediate c...
Rishi Sunak, and others, launch bids to replace Boris Johnson
Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, kicked off his campaign on Tuesday promising "honesty", in an increasingly testy and divisive battle to succeed Boris Johnson.
RBI imposes Rs 1.67 crore penalty on Ola Financial Services
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of over Rs 1.67 crore on Ola Financial Services for non-compliance with certain provisions related to pre-paid payment instruments and Know Your Customer norms.
Explained: Significance of James Webb Space Telescope's First Deep Field image from NASA
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) delivered its deepest and sharpest infrared image of a distant universe to date. Known asWebb's First Deep Field, the image is of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Let's take a deeper look at the image.
Retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01% in June
Retail inflation dropped marginally to 7.01 per cent in June mainly due to slight easing in food prices, though it still remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level.
Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena will support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, party president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.
BJP has nothing to do with rebellion in Congress: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the BJP has nothing to do with the "rebellion" in the state Congress Legislature Party.
In Uber Files, a warning bell for Big Tech?
Big Tech could get away for years with “disrupting” the rules because there were so few restrictions on digital marketplaces in the first place.
