DH Evening Brief: Protesters storm Sri Lanka PM's office; Centre accuses Oppo of evading import tax
updated: Jul 13 2022, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Protesters storm Sri Lanka PM's office after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees abroad
Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis.
Centre accuses Oppo of evading Rs 4,389 cr import tax
Chinese phone maker Oppo's India unit has been slapped with a notice for alleged Rs 4,389 crore import duty evasion, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. A show-cause notice (SCN) has been slapped on Oppo India on July 8 after the recovery of documents during searches on its premises that indicated wilful misdeclaration in the description of some imports and remittance of royalty and licence fees to various MNCs, including those based in China.
Free Covid precaution doses for 18-59 age group from July 15 at govt centres
People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, official sources said on Wednesday.
BJP slams Congress for Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' remark against Droupadi Murmu
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday triggered a controversy with his remarks that NDA Presidential candidate represents an “evil philosophy” though she is a “good person”, prompting the BJP to allege that his party was amplifying the “evil philosophy that can't stand such a strong representation of tribals".
US consumer prices hike in June drives inflation to 40-year high
US consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40 and half years and cementing the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points later this month.
India ranks low for gender parity, worst for health
India was on Wednesday ranked low at 135th place in terms of gender parity, despite an improvement of five places since last year on better performance in areas of economic participation and opportunity.
With China ditching Sri Lanka, India's moment to step up
Sri Lanka's descent into chaos, both economic and political, is undoubtedly a matter of grave concern for India, not just as a close neighbour but also because of the island nation's geo-strategic location in the Indian Ocean.
Heavy rains in south Gujarat, Saurashtra leaves 14 dead
Parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions received very heavy showers in last 24 hours leaving 14 people dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this rainy season, officials said on Wednesday.
James Webb Space Telescope detects signs of water, clouds on distant planet WASP-96b
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has detected signs of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere of a hot, puffy gas giant planet orbiting a Sun-like star over a thousand light years away, the US space agency said on Wednesday.
SC refuses to put interim stay on demolitions across states
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states, and said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action.
