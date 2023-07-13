DH Evening Brief: PM Modi arrives in France on official visit to boost ties; Bihar BJP says its leader died after cops lathi charge
updated: Jul 13 2023, 19:13 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
17:06
PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
Bihar: BJP alleges its leader died following police lathi charge, administration denies
A controversy broke out over the “death” of a Bihar BJP leader during the party’s march towards the assembly here on Thursday. The saffron party alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary succumbed to injuries suffered in a "brutal" lathi charge by the police, prompting the local administration to issue a quick rebuttal.
Drinking water supply likely to be hit in Delhi amid closure of water treatment plants
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said water supply may be affected in parts of the city with the shutting down of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla following rising levels of the Yamuna.
Consent age must be distinguished from marriage age: Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court has said several countries have reduced the age of consent for adolescents to enter into a consensual sexual relationship and it is high time our country and Parliament are also cognisant of happenings around the world.
Court gives life term to three in 2010 Kerala hand chopping case
A special NIA court inKeralaon Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment three of the six persons, who are allegedly members of the now banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), convicted in the sensational 2010 case in which a college professor's hand was chopped off inKerala.
With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.
Centre gives initial nod to buy French Rafale jets, submarines
India's defence ministry has given initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, a source familiar with the matter toldReuterson Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in France.
Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality
A big tech company with billions of users introduces a new social network. Leveraging the popularity and scale of its existing products, the company intends to make the new social platform a success. In doing so, it also plans to squash a leading competitor’s app.
India must shed protectionism to gain from US-China rift
The United States seems to be makingstrenuous efforts to repair ties with China, as is witnessed by thelatest visit of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Beijing. The trip was marked by much bonhomie and positive comments on her return, but nothing substantial seems to have changed in the volatile relationship because of this overture.
India considers banning most rice exports on inflation fears
India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, is considering banning exports of most varieties, a move that may send already lofty global prices higher as the disruptive El Niño weather pattern returns.
